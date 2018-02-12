Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira says his side lost their match against AS Vita in the CAF Champions League first leg clash in the first 30 minutes of the encounter.

The Malawi champions were thrashed 4-0 by Vita in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday to put their champions league hopes in jeopardy.

And speaking to the media after the defeat, Madeira said the Nomads failed to contain pressure in the opening half-hour mark.

“I think we lost this game in the first 30 minutes. It looks like we had little respect there.

“The boys failed to control pressure and we were 3-nil down before the half time break to completely dash our hopes of making a comeback.

“The scoreline is just too much but that’s football, you win some, you lose some, we just have to move on from this disappointing result,” he was quoted by the media.

Wanderers conceded the goals courtesy of Jesus Moloko’s brace and further strikes from Mukoko Batezadio and Jean-Marc Makusu to give Vita a massive advantage ahead of the second leg next week in Lilongwe.