



Malawi’s ambassadors in the Caf Champions League, Be Forward Wanderers, endured a torrid afternoon on their return to continental football after they suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita in the capital Kinshasa Sunday.

The Nomads’ loss completed a miserable weekend for Malawian teams in Caf competitions after Masters Security were also hammered 5-0 by Angolan side Atletico Petroleos de Luanda in the Confederation Cup on Saturday.

In yesterday’s match, Vita opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Jesus Muloko before Mukoko Batezadio increased the hosts’ lead to 2-0 some 11 minutes later.

With three minutes to half time, Jean Marc Makusu put the game beyond Wanderers’ reach with Vita’s third goal.

The Nomads trailed Vita 3-0 at half time and came into the second half with some vigour. They withstood onslaughts from their merciless hosts until the 87th minute when Makusu returned to haunt them to end the contest at 4-0.

The result leaves Wanderers with a mammoth task of scoring five goals in the return match on February 24 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira, could not be reached for a comment on the match from Kinshasa while the team’s General Secretary, Mike Butao, did not pick our calls on several attempts.

But soccer analyst Peterkins Kaira said it is possible for Wanderers to hit back in the return match.

“The players were in a hostile environment. The supporters were all against them. But playing at Bingu National Stadium, they can score five goals and proceed to the next round.

“They just need to be confident and, for once, Malawians should forget the teams they support and fill up the stadium. Vita will certainly be shaken with a capacity crowd,” Kaira said.

Wanderers are competing at continental level after a 17-year absence.

Wanderers’ starting lineup:

Richard Chipuwa, Francis Mlimbika, Harry Nyirenda, Stanley Sanudi, Lucky Malata, Joseph Kamwendo, Blessings Tembo, Rafick Namwera, Yamikani Chester, Alfred Manyozo and Peter Wadabwa.





