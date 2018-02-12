Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha is in hot soup after wrongly posting a cheque payment to his own company Amazon investments Limited to a WhatsApp forum of Members of Parliament.

According to information at hand, Mwanamvekha dubiously included his own company in the supplying of fertilizers to farmers.



After supplying the said fertilizer, Mwanamvekha received a cheque payment of MK18.2 million from Malawi Fertilizer Company.

Instead of sending pictures of the cheque to a driver, Mwanamvenkha wrongly sent the photo MPs forum attracting strong condemnation.

After realising his mistake, Mwanamvekha wrote a statement on the MPs’ forum defending his company’s involvement in the transportation of fertilizer.

“As most of you are already aware Amazon investments Limited is a private company whose sole business is transportation and has been in business for almost 10 years.

“The company has been doing business with many private companies including Glens, Manica, Farmers World, ETG, Malawi Fertilizers Co and many others. It has been dong business with these companies way before I became the Minister. When i became the Minister, I made appropriate declarations as required,” Wrote Mwanamvekha

He added: “I posted the cheque on this forum by mistake of which I sincerely apologise. Kind regards.”

Meanwhile, Malawi Fertilizer Company has issued a statement clarifying the payment to Mwanamvekha through his company.