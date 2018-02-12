



Be Forward Wanderers general secretary (GS) Mike Butao has said the club has no record of business magnate-cum-politician Muhammad Sidik Mia’s intention to donate to the club.

The Nomads GS was reacting to media reports which quoted Mia as accusing the TNM Super League champions of snubbing his offer to assist them financially ahead of their trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for last evening’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first-leg tie against AS Vita.

But in an interview yesterday, Butao said: “There is no record at the secretariat of such intent to donate.

“If indeed there was expression of interest to donate then we do not know to whom this was channelled.”

However, Mia was quoted as saying he waited in vain for the Nomads only to hear that the team had left on Thursday.

“I am disappointed with Be Forward Wanderers for turning down my offer.

“I had made arrangements with the club but was surprised that they never came to receive my donation and did not give an explanation,” he said.

Mia suspects the Nomads snubbed the offer on political grounds because of his affiliation with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

