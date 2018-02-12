



Relentlessly torn apart, ruthlessly executed. Be Forward Wanderers’ CAF Champions League campaign could be as good as over following their 4-0 humiliation yesterday at the hands of AS Vita in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Collectively Malawian teams have lost 9-0 following Masters Security’s 5-0 demolition at the hands of Atletico Petroleos de Lunda at the same stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The Nomads looked bemused and out of place at Stade des Martyrs on their return to the continetal showpiece after 17 years and, sadly, could not perform their traditional bekeshu jive as they were forced into DRC’s popular Kwasa-kwasa dance by their hosts.

Wanderers now need to win by a five-goal margin in the return leg scheduled for February 21 to sail through to the first round—quite a tall order.

The hosts thrust brightly in the first half in which they comfortably led 3-0.

Jesus—not as in Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus—but Jesus Mulokoset—set the tone for the Nomads’ misery 17 minutes into the game when he drew first blood.

Ironically, he also netted the last with three minutes to full time.

Mukoko Batezadio scored the second after 29 minutes and Jean-Marc Makusu struck the third with three minutes before interval.

The Nomads set out on a 4-5-1 formation but when they switched to their trademark 4-4-2 system in the second half, the damage had already been done and AS Vita even had the luxury of adding another goal with three minutes to full time, leaving the Nomads with plenty of food for thought ahead of the reverse fixture.

Nomads coach Yasin ‘Titch Osman conceded that AS Vita were, by far, the better side.

“We were outplayed, we lacked commitment and we have to work harder,” was all the Nomads mentor could say after the match.

