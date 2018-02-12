



Presidential Adviser on Unity and Parliamentary Affairs, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, was last week tricked by unknown people who asked him to deposit money into their account, assuring him that Ministry of Land, through President Peter Mutharika, had offered him a plot in Area 43 in Lilongwe.

The money, it was reportedly instructed, had to be deposited into Geoffrey Kaunda’s NBS Bank Account Number 114411631 and the transaction was made in two days.

Reports indicate that on February 8, Vuwa deposited K580,000 which the caller said was meant for the plot’s development charges. Later on February 9, Vuwa made another deposit of K474,000 for title deeds before further depositing K371,000 which was meant for the second plot allocation.

Vuwa confirmed the development in an interview Sunday, arguing the tricksters impersonated both Mutharika and Controller of Lands at Ministry of Lands Felix Mangani.

“I called the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) so that I could talk to the President to thank him because in our phone conversations they [tricksters] said it had pleased the President to offer me the land. That is when I realised that ah! information ikujama… [something is amiss],” Vuwa said while laughing.

Vuwa then said he was sure that he had been allocated the plots and he wanted to follow documented procedures.

“They presented themselves as Controller of Lands Mr. Mangani and I know that Mr Mangani is, indeed, the Controller of Lands in the Ministry of Lands.

“The background is that I submitted three acquisitions three years ago. So it is true that this week Ministry of Lands made allocations. I went physically to the office of Mr Mangani and I was told by the secretary that he was in Zomba.

“When I called the same number, he told me that he was in Zomba. Then I told the secretary to show me the list of the approved names for the plots and she told me that the list is with the minister,” he said

Kaunda said he only realised that he had been fleeced when he called the OPC.

“Some money was sent through Airtel money and this money was said to be used for fuel for them to visit the land. I am sure these people know the movements of Mr Mangani and that is why they managed to impersonate him,” he said.

Vuwa has since lodged a complaint with Nkhata Bay Police Station.

However, Police in Nkhata Bay refused to comment on the matter.

Efforts to speak to National Police spokespersons proved futile as their mobile phones were out of reach.

But Church and Society of Livingstonia Synod Executive Director, Moses Mkandawire, said the trick has exposed how plots are allocated on political grounds.

“What prompted him to thank the President on the said allocation? Who is responsible in land offers between the President and officials from Lands Department? This is a warning to us that some plots might be allocated to the people based on political grounds,” Mkandawire said.

He also warned the public to be alert against such tricksters.





