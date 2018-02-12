Ulongwe Police in Balaka have arrested two men for stealing an ultrasound machine from a cancer specialist.

According to a police report sourced by this publication, the two suspects have been identified as Geoffrey Chinyama and Laiton Juma who robbed Dr Briony Ackroyd of the machine.

It is reported that on 8 February 2017, Balaka Police received information that Dr Ackroyd’s portable ultrasound machine used to diagnose breast cancer was stolen from her when she was going to Mangochi to attend to patients who had symptoms of breast cancer.

Police report further indicates that the incident happened when some well-wishers were trying to help the doctor out after the vehicle that she was traveling in got stuck in mud due to a rainstorm along the Liwonde – Mangochi road.

Upon recipient of this complaint, officers launched investigations into the case though it was initially reported at Liwonde Police.

On 11th February, a team of detectives from Ulongwe police received a tip that someone suspicious was keeping a laptop at his house and in course of following the tip, the officers arrested Chinyama and Juma as well as recovered the stolen and most wanted ultrasound machine.

Geoffrey Chinyama (31) and Laiton Juma (22) hails from Saliwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka District.

The two will appear before court soon to answer charges of theft.