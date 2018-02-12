President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s advisor on youth affairs Symon Vuwa Kaunda has been duped MK1.4 million by unknown tricksters posing as officials from the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development.

Kaunda last week received a call from unknown man posing as Felix Mangani controller of lands at Ministry of Lands who asked him to deposit cash for two plots behind the New State House in Lilongwe which have been offered to him by President Mutharika.

“So Kaunda on 08/02/2018 deposited K580,000.00 for development transactions, then on 09/02/2018 he deposited K474,000.00 for title deeds and then K371,000.00 for a second plot.

“All this money was deposited into Mr Geofry Kaunga’s Account Number 14411631 NBS Bank and total cash deposited is K1,375,000.00,” reads in part the police report.

According to the report, Kaunda realized that he has been duped when he called President Mutharika on the matter.

“Later Kaund called the H.E Peter Mutharika to appreciate for the offer. Surprisingly the President shown to have no knowledge of the development. Then Kaunda called the Minister Responsible who denied the development.

“After discovering that has been tricked he reported the matter to police. No arrest or recovery made. Matter still under Investigations. NB/CR/16/02/2018 Refers,” added the report.

The matter has attracted debate on the social media with others criticizing Kaunda of being selfish.