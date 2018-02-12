Barely a month after CastelMalawi Limited recalled 18 000 bottles of Sobo Orange Squash drink for being unsafe to consumers, a photo showing a housefly in a sealed bottle of Fanta Pineapple has emerged on social media.

The photo shows a housefly locked inside the bottle straight from the factory.

The photo has attracted debate on the social media with many people criticizing the company for offering substandard products to its customers.

One of the concerned citizen identified as Daniel Kataika asked Consumer Association Malawi (CAMA) to act on the matter.

“cama ikutani anthu akumwa nyasi,” wrote Kataika.

Below is the photo;

