… transactions values grew by 85%

Standard Bank has conducted the grand draw of its Transact & Win promotion aiming to reward customers reward its valued customers who are using Visa Cards for online payments (E-Commerce) and payments at Point of Sale machines locally and abroad.

Launched in November 2017, Transact & Win promotion aims to create a rewarding shopping experience for Standard Bank customers using the bank’s Visa cards at retail outlets both online and in store.

Speaking during the promotion grand draw at the bank’s head office, Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking (PBB) Dr. Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika thanked customers for maximizing the usage of their VISA debit cards during the promotion.

“Beyond celebrating the festive season with our customers, the promotion was a continuation of Standard Bank efforts to deliver convenience, safety and comfort for our customers. With our VISA debit cards, customers will not be required to physically visit the bank or our ATMs to withdraw cash and later go to the shop. This service is smart, efficient and convenient and they can transact any time and from anywhere,” said Dr Kubwalo- Chaika

Chaika said throughout the promotion, there has been a steady growth in usage of Visa cards amongst customers.

“Over 6700 customers participated in the campaign by transacting on Point of Sale machines (POS) locally and abroad as well purchasing goods and services on the internet (online payments). Overall transactions values grew by 85% as more customers became aware of the several ways they could use their debit card to pay for goods and services,” she said

She said Standard Bank is proud to be taking the lead in giving their customers and those of other banks, the real flexibility when it comes to shopping with their Visa Debit Cards

“As we wind up this promotion today, Standard Bank customers should look forward to more exciting incentive to go with their usage of their Visa cards. We further pledge to continue going the extra mile to demonstrate capability in offering tailor-made products and services to our customers,” she said

During the promotion Standard bank has rewarded 13 top transacting customers to the tune of Mk 5.2 Million for E-Commerce and international POS transactions as well as one lucky customer walked away with an IPhone 8 at the end of the promotion