Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that leader of People’s Land organisation (PLO) Vincent Wandale has been released from Zomba Mental Hospital.

Wandale was sent to Zomba Mental Hospital two months ago by the Lilongwe Magistrate Court following a report by a Psychiatric from Kamuzu Central Hospital declaring him as mentally challenged man.

According to information at hand, Wandale has been released on bail following an injunction he obtaining restraining the state from referring him to Zomba Mental Hospital.

