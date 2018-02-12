Showbiz pundits have described Zathu Band’s debut album Chinzathu Ichichi as a great body of work which Malawians will appreciate.

The comments were made on Friday at the album’s listening session which attracted fashion designer Lilly Alfonso, journalists and fellow musicians namely Faith Mussa and Dick Shumba popularly known as Dictator.

Speaking on the sidelines of event, Zathu pa Wailesi publicist Zilanie Gondwe said the 12 track album will be released on 19 February across Malawian entertainment channels such as malawi-music.com and on Zathu.com.

“The Zathu Band releases Chinzathu Ichichi in a special way on the first ever Made on Monday TV show hosted by Joy Nathu. The special Zathu Band performance for made on Monday for MBC TV and Radio 2 FM will be recorded at Jacaranda Cultural Center in Blantyre. It will be aired on 19 February while MBC will broadcast the hour long special on Saturday 24 February at 3pm,” Zilanie explained.

She further disclosed that the album will be available for free.

According to Zilanie, Chinzathu Ichichi is the beginning of a new era in music, saying after watching the Zathu Band perform last April, Lucius Banda said music in Malawi will never be the same pointing out the band is raising the standard of music in the country.

At the album listening session Zathu also premiered the video for the band’s next single titled Malawi.

Malawi is an ode to the country Malawi and its beloved culture. It was graced by poet Nyamalikiti Nthiwathiwa and traditional instrumentalists Madalitso Banda.

Faith Mussa who is the album’s producer, synchs the rhythms of various heritages with contemporary instruments, arrangements and modern production, creating a sound that is at once fresh, upbeat and distinctly Malawian.

Tsika hit maker produces and features on Radio while Femcee Rina is a powerful guest rapper on a song titled Okongola.

The legendary Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma lends her vocals to Siine Mwana.

Zathu pa Wailesi radio drama season two was launched on 6th November 2017.

Zathu Band is made up of Zathu’s six main characters: Annetti, T-Reel, Mphatso, JP, Xander and Chikondi. These six characters also appear in a radio drama that forms part of Zathu Pa Wailesi, a radio show airs Saturdays on MBC2 at 5pm, Sundays on Zodiak at 1:30pm and Voice of Livingstonia.

