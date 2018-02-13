One of the country’s social commentators has urged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate presidential advisor Symon Vuwa Kaunda.

The social commentator Onjezani Kenani suggested that Kaunda engaged in corrupt conduct in buying land from a person posing as a Ministry of Lands official.

Kaunda was last week duped of K1.4 million after a trickster lied to the presidential advisor that President Peter Mutharika had offered him land to buy.

The swindler disguised himself as controller of lands at the Ministry of Lands in Lilongwe Felix Mangani and asked Kaunda to pay for two plots located behind the New State House in Lilongwe saying the land had been offered to Kaunda by Mutharika.

Six days later on February 8, Kaunda deposited K580,000 for development transactions and the next day he deposited K474,000 for title deeds and then K371,000 for a second plot.

Reacting to the development, Kenani said there is need for the bureau to investigate since the transaction was illegitimate.

“Dear the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Could you please investigate the Vuwa scandal? When buying land we go straight to the Ministry of Lands to pay, yet he claims he wanted to pay to one Felix Mangani.

“The fact that someone that close to the presidency proceeded to transact, with full confidence, in such an illegitimate transaction, shows that the illegal sale of land and property is commonplace among the ruling elite,” said Kenani.

He then concluded that “it is corruption of the worst type and must be dealt with accordingly”.

Meanwhile, police say there has been no arrest regarding the scam but the matter is still under investigations.