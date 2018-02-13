South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has formally asked President Jacob Zuma to resign after he refused to do so earlier, reports say.

The reported decision to “recall” him followed marathon talks by senior party officials that continued into the early hours of Tuesday.

If Mr Zuma, 75, still does not budge, he will face a vote of confidence in parliament that he is expected to lose.

In power since 2009, he has been dogged by corruption allegations.

The ANC has not officially confirmed its plans but party sources have described them to South African media outlets and Reuters news agency.