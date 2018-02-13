Nyasa Big Bullets were involved in a juju related incident at Karonga Stadium over the weekend.

The People’s Team were in Karonga to play friendly matches with Karonga United and Chitipa United.

During the game against Karonga on Saturday, Bullets refused to enter the dressing room over juju fears opting instead to change in their team bus.

When they arrived at the stadium, a member of Bullets’ Karonga supporters committee told the team not to enter the dressing room saying their opponents had placed charms in the away changing room in order to win the game.

Bullets took heed of the advice. They remained in the bus, then went out to warm up and returned to prepare for kick-off.

The conduct irked Karonga officials who asked team manager for Bullets James Chilapondwa why they were refusing to use the dressing room since it was just a friendly match.

After the end of the first half, the Bullets players used the dressing room. They won the match 1-0 through a Kondwani Kumwenda goal.