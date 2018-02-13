The Ministry of Health says it will start administering cholera vaccine on Monday next week in Karonga.

The vaccine which arrived in the country on Friday is targeting over 100,000 people in Karonga, Dowa and Nkhatabay.

Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson Joshua Malango told the local media last week that 600,000 people had already received the oral cholera vaccine in Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Zomba, Machinga and Salima.

The country has since November last year registered 442 cholera cases including six deaths with

Karonga district registering the highest number of cases hence the vaccination campaign.

Recently, Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi urged Malawians to start taking more responsibility by practicing good hygiene and sanitation methods.

Muluzi said most people are still failing to observe good hygiene practices, leading to the further spread of the cholera outbreak despite efforts to curb it.

It is reported that cholera outbreaks occur in countries that lack the critical national infrastructure to effectively manage their waste and where there is open defecation.