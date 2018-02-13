Rom 2:15-16 “They show that what the Law requires is written in their hearts, a fact to which their own consciences testify, and their thoughts will either accuse or excuse them on that day when God, through Jesus the Messiah, will judge people’s secrets according to my gospel.”

The scripture above, Paul tells us that he had his own gospel. We also know that each of these Matthew,Mark, Luke and John had written their own gospels. Other writers such as Peter the Apostle had a different understanding of Jesus and presented Him as such.

Your understanding of the scripture has a bigger bearing on how much you benefit from the Word of God. What you understand is what you speak. What you speak is what you establish ( Job 22:28). And what you establish is what you get.

Some believers stick to the gospel of the Israelites in the wilderness. So everything about their life is a wilderness experience. Some of us look at the Israelites in the promised land and everything about us go in that direction. So be careful with your gospel because that would reflect in your everyday life.

Some look at themselves as mere slaves whereas some of us look at ourselves as heir in Christ Jesus. Romans 8:16-17 “The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ, if indeed we suffer with Him, that we may also be glorified together.”

Have time to meditate the Word in order to have a deeper understanding of the scriptures that will help you to get the right results according to your gospel. Ensure your gospel is that of a new man in Christ not the old testament man in the wilderness.

Your gospel determines your life.

Additional scripture:2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for your Word that I use and get results. Everyday I am lifted from glory to glory according to my understainding of your Word. Your Word is a light and a lamp to me. I am illuminated by the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

