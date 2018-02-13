



Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has organised a week-long basic coaching and umpiring course to be conducted by England instructors Heather Gleadall, Amy Ruffell Razzell and Namibian Joan Smit.

NAM general secretary Carol Bapu said the course, which starts today, will help improve the skills of our coaches and umpires.

“This course is very important as it has taken us years since a similar one was held,” she said.

“It’s a basic course which will include the beginners and the old ones because we want more coaches and umpires to benefit as it will be conducted by highly qualified trainers.”

She said NAM has funded the course through the association’s annual allocation from Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) after national umpires and coaches committees requested to have such a course.

Former Kukoma Diamonds assistant coach Charles Breza, who is now Phalombe District Netball Committee chairperson, applauded NAM for organising the course.

“This course is important and long overdue as it will help us sharpen our skills,” he said.

“It is coming after over five years since the last one was held.”

The course is expected to draw 25 participants across the country.

Last week, MNCS conducted a basic coaching and umpiring course after noticing that officials needed to sharpen their skills.

The post England instructors conduct netball course appeared first on The Nation Online.





