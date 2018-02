Makande Second Grade Magistrate’s Court in Chikwawa on Monday convicted and sentenced Harry Luwemba to seven years in jail for misappropriating money meant for examination fees in the 2016/17 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE)…

