Outspoken Rumphi East member of Parliament (MP) Kamlepo Kalua has slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of embarking on a crusade to lay foundations stones for projects merely as election campaign gimmick and Parliamentary Budget and Finance…

The post Kamlepo slams DPP over ‘foundation stones’: Malawi parliament says projects campaign gimmick appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link