The Supreme Court of Appeal will tomorrow deliver its ruling on whether to grant bail to attempted murder convict former Attorney General Raphael Kasambara and his two accomplices in a case involving the trio.

Registrar of the High Court Agnes Patemba confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Tuesday.

Kasambara, convicted alongside Pika Manondo and MacDonald Kumwembe on a plot to kill then budget director Paul Mphwiyo, applied for bail pending appeal of their conviction and sentence last year.