



The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has advised the Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) to step up efforts to raise resources for the administration of the 2019 tripartite elections.

UNDP Chief Technical Adviser, Richard Cox, made the advice in Lilongwe Monday during the validation workshop for the Mec strategic plan covering the period from 2018 to 2022.

Cox stressed that a strategic plan alone is not enough to enable Mec to conduct and manage successful elections as the body needs adequate resources to meet its obligations.

Mec Chairperson, Jane Ansah, said the commission constantly strives to deliver the best product to the nation in the form of credible, free, fair, transparent and cost-effective elections.

However, Ansah said the commission cannot achieve its goal without contributions from various stakeholders.

“The Mec exists because you, stakeholders, are there. Therefore, you have a stake in shaping the direction of the commission in the next five years through this strategic plan. I, therefore, urge and encourage you to take an active role in this validation workshop,” she said.

Ansah said, with so many lessons from the 2014 elections, the workshop is a window for the commission to demonstrate that it is a learning organisation.

“We need to break the circus of recurring challenges to demonstrate that we are making strides in improving elections quality. While on this one, you will agree with me that for years, there have been challenges with the system used for voter registration.

“This is the time to condense those ideas into this document that will become our reference book for the next five years. The commission is committed to inclusive elections and ensuring broad participation of stakeholders,” Ansah said.





