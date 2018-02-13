After conceding 9 goals in total in the CAF Confederations Cup and CAF Champions League, Masters Security and Be Forward Wanderers are now back home.

First to receive the baptism of goals were Masters Security who got whipped 5-0 by Angola’s Atletico Petroleos de Luanda on Saturday and they were also the first to arrive in the country on Monday through the Kamuzu International Airport.

And on Tuesday, Wanderers arrived back from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where they lost 4-0 to AS Vita on Sunday.

The Malawi champions landed at Kamuzu International Airport on Tuesday afternoon before leaving for Blantyre hours later.

Both teams will have to overturn the first leg’s deficits if they have any hopes of progressing to the next round of Africa’s biggest competitions.

The return legs will be played next week in Malawi’s capital city in Lilongwe.