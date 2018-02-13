



The Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Moam) Southern Region Chapter has suspended its general secretary Coxley Kamange on accusations of gross misconduct and for allegedly bringing the association into disrepute.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Moam chairperson Christopher Chisesele said Kamange’s indefinite suspension means that he will remain out of office until next month when the body will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) to elect new office-bearers.

“I can confirm that we indefinitely suspended the former secretary on Saturday last week after receiving abuse claims from several Moam employees. Other reasons include bringing politics into the office and rushing to take his grievances to court instead of the association’s hierarchy,” he said.

A leaked dismissal letter from Moam’s national executive committee (NEC) seen by The Nation, signed by Chisesele and Moam deputy secretary Funny Kamanga, also accuses Kamange of misconduct with female employees, which is said to be against Moam’s Constitution.

But speaking in a separate interview last evening, Kamange said he is consulting his lawyers on the matter. He also confirmed being served with the suspension letter earlier yesterday.

“I’m surprised with the turn this matter has now taken. I don’t understand their intentions because this issue is already in court and is due for hearing on 21 February. Where is the Moam NEC drawing its authority from?” he questioned.

Kamange, who was recently assaulted by suspected Moam employees over non-payment of allowances, denied to comment on the charges levelled against him by the Moam technical committee, saying he would do so once the court case is exhausted.

