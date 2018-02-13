Education, Science and Technology Minister Bright Msaka has promised to bring development to Machinga Likwenu as he heightens his ambition to become Member of Parliament for the area.

A general election to elect the country’s new president, legislators and councillors is due in about 17 months’ time.

It will be Msaka’s first attempt at becoming a parliamentarian after a career as a lawyer, civil servant and cabinet minister.

He was Chief Secretary to the Government at the collapse of the late Bingu wa Mutharika’s regime and before becoming Minister of Education, he also served the current administration as Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development as well as Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

In an interview over the weekend, Msaka expressed his desire to develop Machinga Likwenu.

“I want to join hands with the people of this area in their efforts to realize their long deprived development. We need to build proper schools and bridges and pave good roads,” he said.

Machinga Likwenu, a wide constituency which encompasses even Machinga District administrative area, is considered a United Democratic Front (UDF) stronghold having been represented mostly by UDF lawmakers in the last 24 years of the democratic dispensation.

The current MP for the area Davie Lali for UDF is likely to be among Msaka’s main challengers.

In a related development, the minister presided over a football bonanza at Machinga Boma aimed at reminding young people in the area of the importance of physical fitness through sports.

Scores of people patronised the event to watch an exciting football match between Magobo Stars and Jando Stars, the only two teams that participated in the bonanza.

Msaka promised to introduce a full trophy that will accommodate more teams and other sports disciplines like netball.

“The importance of exercise and physical fitness to the human body cannot be overemphasized. The youths need to embrace this. After all, these sports activities will make them stay busy,” he said.

The bonanza ended with Magobo Stars beating Jando Stars by five goals to four in post-match penalties.

The two teams received cash and material prizes from Msaka.