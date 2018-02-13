Nchalo United have cried foul over the Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) verdict on their infamous match fixing scandal, especially the decision to deduct three points from their 2018 TNM Super League tally.

The club was last week found guilty of attempting to fix their Carlsberg Cup Round of 32 tie against Chitipa United in July 2017.

Nchalo lost the match on penalty shootouts.

Besides being fined K500,000 and a ban meted on three of their officials, the verdict stated that the club should have three points deducted from their TNM Super League tally on their return in the upcoming 2018 season.

This has not gone down well with the Lower Shire outfit who feel the points deduction should have been applied on their 2017 campaign in the Southern Region Football League in which they emerged champions.

“The case in question happened in 2017, so we feel the punishment should go along the same line not bringing it forward to the yet to start season,” lamented the club’s general secretary Beston Malunga.

Despite the discontent, Malunga said his club will not appeal against the verdict.

“An appeal attracts a fee of K500,000, which is the same amount we have been fined, so looking at our coffers, we have just decided to let it go,” he said.

Malunga then disclosed that they had an internal investigation into the matter and the officials in question denied any wrongdoing.

“It’s a case of probability, because the officials deny the accusations, so we are acting on a probability that maybe something happened. That’s why we have accepted FAM’s verdict,” said Malunga.