The biblical story of a prodigal son has finally come to pass following the reunion of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) church and his former Public Relations Officer Kelvin Sulugwe, spiritual son Prophet Sam Megas.

Bushiri parted ways with Sulugwe and Prophet Megas last year and the two formed their own church in Limpopo.



Following the development Sulugwe was all over the social media exposing what he called evil acts of Prophet Bushiri.

Posting on his official facebook page, Bushiri’s Public Relations Officer Ephraim Nyondo could not hide his joy over the reunion.

“I felt yet another victory to the body of Christ last night praying together with two brothers Prophet Sam Megas and Kelvin Sulugwe during the Diplomatic Service.



“In Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, we have an image of God’s original wish of how His people should be living on earth,” wrote Nyondo.

He added: “Welcome back brothers; let’s continue to make Jesus famous.”