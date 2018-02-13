



Heavy rains experienced in some parts of the country have led to an improvement in power generation.

Both the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) and Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) have confirmed the development.

Egenco publicist, Moses Gwaza, said, following heavy rains in the Upper Shire, power generation improved from 200 megawatts (MW) to 260 MW.

“There has been a tremendous improvement in power generation since the heavy rains started towards the end of last week. As we are speaking today [Monday], power generation stands at 250 megawatts and consumers should expect a good supply of power,” Gwaza said.

In a separate interview, Escom said, due to the heavy rains, the corporation suspended its load shedding programme as there was enough power to meet demand.

Escom acting Public Relations Manager, George Mituka, said the flow of water into Shire River has helped to improve power generation; hence, most customers had power throughout the weekend.

Mituka further said Escom has reduced the load shedding period from the average 10 hours to five hours a day following the installation of the diesel power generators in Blantyre.

“Customers have been divided into three groups, with each group experiencing load shedding for a maximum five hours.

“In order to know when their area will be load shed, customers are advised to identify the group where their location belongs. Thereafter, customers are advised to check the load shedding programme,” he said.

Mituka said customers are further being informed that, during the course of the week, implementation of the load shedding programme may be adjusted in response to the actual power available for distribution.

He said customers should call the corporation’s faults department if they experience extended load shedding periods.





