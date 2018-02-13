



Standard Bank has conducted the grand draw of its Transact and Win Promotion aiming to reward customers who are using Visa cards for online payments and payments at Point of Sale (PoS) machines locally and abroad.

The promotion was launched in November 2017.

Speaking during the grand draw at the bank’s head office in Lilongwe recently, Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking, Margaret Kubwalo- Chaika, thanked customers for maximising the usage of their Visa Debit Cards during the promotion.

“Beyond celebrating the festive season with our customers, the promotion was a continuation of Standard Bank’s efforts to deliver convenience, safety and comfort to our customers. With our Visa Debit cards, customers will not be required to physically visit the bank or our ATMs to withdraw cash and later go to the shop. This service is smart, efficient and convenient and they can transact any time and from anywhere,” Kubwalo-Chaika said.

Kubwalo-Chaika said, throughout the promotion, there has been a steady growth in usage of Visa cards among the bank’s customers.

“Over 6,700 customers participated in the campaign by transacting on Point of Sale machines locally and abroad as well as purchasing goods and services through the internet. Overall, transaction values grew by 85 percent as more customers became aware of several ways they could use their Debit Card to pay for goods and services,” she said.

Kubwalo-Chaika said Standard Bank is proud to be taking the lead in giving their customers, and those of other banks real flexibility, when it comes to shopping with their Visa Debit cards.

“As we wind up this promotion today, Standard Bank customers should look forward to more exciting incentives to go with their usage of Visa cards. We further pledge to continue going the extra mile to demonstrate capability in offering tailor-made products and services to our customers,” she said.

During the promotion, Standard Bank rewarded 13 top transacting customers to the tune of K5.2 million for e-Commerce and international PoS transactions and one lucky customer was given an IPhone 8.





Source link