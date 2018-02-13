As President of the Republic of Malawi, Professor Peter Mutharika is on a National tour for Ground Breaking of various developments, some artists have composed praising songs.

Austin Ali is one such artist who have composed and produced “DPP ndi Boma” song where he is praising President Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government on huge developments that is currently taking place in the country.

Ali, told Faceof Malawi today that he is very overwhelmed with numerous developments that President Mutharika and his DPP is making.

“I thought of coming up with a song titled “DPP ndi Boma” after my satisfaction with developments that President Mutharika and his party is making.

Yes, this is a praising song to both DPP and the President himself and when you listen to the song you will note that the song has facts” Ali said.

Ali said every Malawian including DPP can download and play “DPP ndi Boma” song at www.malawimusic.com