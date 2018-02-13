South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has formally asked President Jacob Zuma to resign in the face of a corruption scandal that has sapped support for the party once led by Nelson Mandela.
According to a report published by BBC, the decision to “urgently” recall Zuma follows marathon talks of the ANC’s top leadership body.
While the recall is a powerful statement that the ANC no longer backs the President, party officials, including party leader Cyril Ramaphosa, were unable to persuade Zuma to step down immediately.
The 75 year old leader who has been in power since 2009 had agreed to step down if he were granted a transition period of three to six months.
But the ANC rejected Zuma’s transition proposal.
“South Africa’s going through a period of uncertainty and anxiety as a result of the unresolved matter of transition,” ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule told reporters.
While claiming the the decision to recall Zuma was a difficult one “taken after exhaustive discussions”, Magashule revealed that the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) decided the removal should be “treated with urgency”.
“It is obvious we want Comrade Ramaphosa to come in as the president of South Africa,” he added.
Zuma has resisted increasing pressure to quit since December, when Cyril Ramaphosa replaced him as leader of the ANC.
But should he rebuff the recall by clinging on to power, he is likely to face another vote of no confidence in parliament. His term is due to end next year.