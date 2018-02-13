South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has formally asked President Jacob Zuma to resign in the face of a corruption scandal that has sapped support for the party once led by Nelson Mandela.

According to a report published by BBC, the decision to “urgently” recall Zuma follows marathon talks of the ANC’s top leadership body.

While the recall is a powerful statement that the ANC no longer backs the President, party officials, including party leader Cyril Ramaphosa, were unable to persuade Zuma to step down immediately.

The 75 year old leader who has been in power since 2009 had agreed to step down if he were granted a transition period of three to six months.

But the ANC rejected Zuma’s transition proposal.