



Today is Valentine’s Day. It is a day for lovers, partners, friends, families and just about anyone who appreciates love and romance. It is in this spirit that artists have lined up several activities to celebrate the day.

HS Winehouse, an executive drinking joint in the affluent suburban location of Namiwawa in Blantyre is a perfect place for musician Piksy’s first date with patrons on Valentine’s Day.

The musician, born Evans Zangazanga, has been billed for his first-ever performance at the place, to spice up Valentine’s Day for lovers with an acoustic sound.

Wilkins Mijiga, director of HS Winehouse, said the show will give patrons a memorable time as Piksy is well-known for great love songs befitting the theme of the day.

“At HS Winehouse, as an adult mature gate-away space for chilling out, socialising and mellowed down entertainment, we believe in the age-old values of love and togetherness and dedication which Valentine’s Day espouses,” said Mijiga.

“Piksy is a wonderful love artist with mature music,” added Mijiga.

He said the show has been organised in appreciation of the support the patrons have been rendering to the joint well known for vintage wines and sumptuous meals.

Mijiga said patrons would be required to dress in Valentine colours of red white or black colours.

Piksy promises a grand performance on his first date with HS Winehouse patrons.

“People should expect a lovely time on the day. I promise to give it all for the people who are going to come,” he said.

“It’s purely my set and my band. Instead of a five-piece set there will be three but there might be a couple of surprise appearances.”

Meanwhile, in the same Valentine spirit management of Capital City Motel Jazz Garden has arranged a special fun package for lovers dubbed Valentine Night Retreat.

Kelle Kay and R ‘n’ B crooner Lulu will offer live music starting from 6pm until midnight.

Managing director George Tambala said guests should expect an outstanding combination of the best of romantic music and food for the night.

“It will be a live experience for lovers with the package we are offering. For all couples, ladies will enter free. Apart from live music, we have a variety of dishes, ranging from local to intercontinental. There will also be a braii and drinks such as beers, brandies, whiskey, ciders and soft drinks,” said Tambala.

“We have subsidised all ciders to make the ladies feel valued. The lighting system on the stage is all in the spirit of Valentine. When it comes to romantic music the combination of Lulu and Kelle Kay has no match,” said Tambala.

On his part, Lulu promised fireworks and a grand time.

“It will be a night to remember for those who will come. The music will be strictly romantic,” he said.

And on Friday Mibawa Executive Café in Blantyre will hold a free Valentines bash. n

