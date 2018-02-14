The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has now allowed the cheap liquor popularly known as ‘midori’ to be sold in Malawi months after banning it.

MBS has ordered companies that produce the liquor to be packing it in glass bottles for the product to be sold on the market.

However, the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has faulted the decision saying the move will still affect consumers.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito said MBS has not addressed concerns regarding the standards of midori.

“What has been done now is changing the packing from plastic to glass bottles but nothing has been done to address the issue surrounding the quality and standards of the product,” said Kapito.

He added that the move is also to promote alcohol abuse among young people due to cheap price.

Last year, MBS confiscated the liquor following public query on the standards of the liquor and abuse of midori by young ones.

The liquor was noted to be enjoyed by the youth due to low price.