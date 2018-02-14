The chief Resident Magistrate court in Blantyre has convicted a 24-year-old Venezuelan national to seven months imprisonment for trafficking cocaine.

Andreina Del Valle Mendez Torres was arrested last year in July after she was caught with the illicit drug at Chileka Airport.

The court heard that on that day, police received a tip from well-wishers that the suspect was a drug trafficker.

After the plane she was travelling on had safely landed, all passengers disembarked and she remained in the aircraft, a development which assured the police that she was really a suspect.

After being approached by the police, her bags were collected and thoroughly searched.

The drugs were found concealed in ten bundles and each bundle contained 25 brush like materials making a total of 250 brushes to beat the Police Security.

After breaking one brush looking like material, cocaine powder was found concealed inside.

Police had on that day failed to interrogate her as she acted not to speak nor hear any language apart from Venezuelan.

She was answering the charges of illegal Importation of Dangerous Drugs contrary to Section 11 (a) as read with Regulation 19 of Dangerous Drug Act and sentenced to 7 months imprisonment.

