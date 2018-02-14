By Robert Kumwenda

The date of the tripartite elections for 2019 elections will not change from May to September as it was proposed earlier by the Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Dr Jane Ansah.

This was said Wednesday by MEC’s Chairperson in Blantyre during the opening of the workshop for orientation for masters of trainers.

She said depending with time the change will not happen now because it requires the change of laws in our constitution and stakeholders has to sit down to give their input.

“The change will happen in future because elections are not an event but a cycle of events,” she said.

One of the participants at the workshop Robert Banda a primary teacher at Mapanga Primary in Thyolo said commended MEC saying for the elections to be credible it will depend on the massage that will be delivered to the masses.

He said there are like referees on the ground as such they are supposed to give the rightful information for the country to produce the rightful winner in the fourth coming elections.