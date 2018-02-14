Mark 9:23 Jesus said to him, “If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.”

Someone says I believed God for a job but I didn’t get it. What’s was wrong with me? My answer would be, you didn’t have faith. Faith and believing are different. Demons believe too but they don’t have faith.James 2:19 ….”Even the demons believe—and tremble!”

Mark 5:27-28 “When she heard about Jesus, she came behind Him in the crowd and touched His garment. For she said, “If only I may touch His clothes, I shall be made well.”

Look at this lady with a blood issue. After hearing about Jesus, she believed and then decided to take an action. If she had just believed and stayed at home, her condition would have worsened.

Don’t stop at believing. Add corresponding action to make it faith.. James 2:26″For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.” If you just believe without adding any corresponding action, your believing doesn’t yield any faih, because it becomes dead faith. Dead faith is equal to no faith at all. Dead faith fails. But active faith works all the time.

In our opening scripture the Bible says all things are possible to a believer. It’s because they live by faith. So if you are a believer you must know that you are not permitted to fail. Take the Word, believe, confess and take a faith filled action.

1 Cor 13:13 says that faith is one of the three virtues that abides. The reason why faith abides is because faith is based on the Word of God(Romans 10:17) which abides forever. Therefore whatever is done in faith,prevails!

Confession

I live by faith. I add action to my faith. I move from glory to glory. In Jesus name. Amen.

