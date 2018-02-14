Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has revealed gate charges for next week’s CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup ties.

Masters Security will play Atletico Petroleos de Luanda on Tuesday at Bingu National Stadium in the second leg of the Confederations Cup while Be Forward Wanderers will play host to AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the return leg of Champions League on Wednesday at the same venue.

People who want to watch from the open stands will pay K1000 in each of the games while the VIP Stand is at K5000.

The FA will be selling corporate box seats at K8, 000 each.

Masters Security have to overcome a 5-0 deficit suffered at the hands of Petroleos while the Nomads will have to score more than four goals without conceding if they are to progress to the next round of the competition.

Gates will be opened at 9 O’clock in the morning.

Below are the full details of gate charges:

Masters Security Services Vs Petroleos de Luanda

Tuesday 20 February 2018

Bingu National Stadium

Charges

Open/Covered Stands: K1,000

VIP: K5,000

Corporate Box: K8,000

