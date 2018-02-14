As soccer fans and pundits continue to discuss the future of Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions, three former Nyasa Big Bullets stars have waded into the talk by casting serious doubt on the duo’s progression to the next round.

The trio, Rahim Ishmael, Emmanuel Chipatala and Jimmy Zakazaka formed part of the “Class of 2004” that dined and wined with the best clubs on the continent, having become the only local team to make the last 8 of CAF Champions League.

Wanderers and Masters had a nightmare first preliminary round outing last weekend, shipping 9 goals between themselves.

The Nomads got a thorough Champions League 0-4 beating at AS Vita in the DRC on Sunday while the capital club (Masters) were clobbered 0-5 in the Angolan capital by Petro de Luanda in the Confederations Cup.

Masters arrived back on Monday while the TNM Super League Champions jetted home on Tuesday to start preparations for the return legs, perceived by many as mission impossible.

While Wanderers mentor Yasin Osman says “only God knows” the outcome of next week’s decider, Zakazaka, Ishmael and Chipatala who have been there and done that, believe a dramatic turnaround for the two clubs will be a miracle.

“Football has its own tales of upsets, so we cannot rule that out. But looking at the teams’ preparations, it’s more than a tall order,” said Zakazaka.

“CAF competition is serious business that need proper preparations, because you face strong opposition, the cream from other countries. But it seems our teams were caught unawares. Look at Wanderers, they had players boycotting training prior to such a huge tie which is not the way to go,” said Zakazaka, also a former nomad himself at some point.

Chipatala also laid into the Nomads for not doing some good business on the transfer market.

“The players they brought in are not CAF material. They are just good enough to win them domestic titles. At such a big stage, you need a group of players who are regular at the national team to provide that international experience.

As for Masters, they are simply not meant for a league of this nature, they don’t have the quality, so to talk of upsets, for me that’s a non-starter,” said the former national team left back who hanged up his boots in 2016 after a spell in Mozambique.

Chipatala’s sentiments were echoed by Ishmael who recalled the rich quality of talent in the BB 2004 squad, as compared to the Wanderers team.

“The Bullets management invested heavily in that squad, which I love to call the dream team. Most of the guys in that squad were national team regulars at a very productive football age, no wonder most of the guys secured foreign deals thereafter.

But if you look at the Wanderers squad, the blending of old and fresh legs doesn’t seem right for me, but I encourage them to give it another shot next year,” said Ishmael, who last kicked the ball some four years ago.

Masters host the Angolans next week Tuesday, while the Wanderers/Vita clash takes place 24 hours later.

Both matches are scheduled for the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.