United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and award-winning hip-hop artist Fredokiss have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), making him the first champion for children.

Unicef Representative, Johannes Wedenig, said Monday that Unicef promotes rights and the well-being of every child, with the aim of reaching out to the vulnerable and excluded children.

“Fredokiss is very inspirational to young people in the country. As a young artist with a remarkable educational background, his music encourages and motivates the youth to work hard towards a bright future despite the challenges they face.

“Fredokiss uses his music to educate the general public on the daily challenges young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, deal with,” Wedenig said.

He said Fredokiss’ huge fan base and ability to speak directly to young people will help Unicef promote key messages on ending child marriages.

“Unicef Malawi has decided to partner Fredokiss to use his influence to amplify issues affecting children in Malawi,” he said.

In his remarks, Fredokiss said becoming Unicef’s Champion for Children will help him and his team to do more for the children and youth of the country.

“Music has helped me become a better person and influence positive change around me, just like my life story influences my music and inspires others, more especially among the youth. I am ready to work with Unicef to advocate issues affecting children” he said.

Fredokiss, whose Ghetto Shoulder Movement supports over 50 community day secondary school students who are underprivileged, said it is the duty of every Malawian who has the ability to make sure that children are supported.

The artist, real name, Penjani Kalua, is also the NBS Bank ambassador.

Recently, Fredokiss also held a series of free music concerts across the country, which attracted massive audiences.