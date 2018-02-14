United Kingdom (UK)- based artist Gaika, who performed at Grittah’s Camp in Lilongwe on Saturday, had time to work with local artists in the studio on Sunday.

Artist Neil Nayar, who is the proprietor of Grittah’s Camp, confirmed the development yesterday.

“After his performance on Saturday, Gaika was on Sunday in the studio and did a collabo with Sangie, Malinga Mafia and a local artist from Chilinde Township known as Oracle,” Nayar said.

He added that, Sunday afternoon, Gaika, who is in the country courtesy of the British Council in partnership with Grittah’s Camp, also worked with Madalitso Band.

“It’s always nice when you have international acts willing to work with local acts. So, other artists who were part of this include Rebecca Mwalwenje and Blessings Tembo,” he said.

Nayar said the idea is that, once the Gaika team goes back to the UK, it will work on the music to bring a real fusion.

“Potentially, something might get released but, first, we have to go through it all and see how it can work. But the team is amazed by the talent of the local acts,” he said.

Sangie of the ‘Mkazi Wangwiro’ fame, who recently called upon fellow female acts not to be afraid but aim for the top, said yesterday she was excited to work with Gaika.

“I am looking forward to more of such initiatives. Gaika is an amazing artist and he was superb on Saturday. He has got that energy and, as such, working with him and other artists will surely expose us to the world,” Sangie said.

She said the song will be taken to the UK before being sent back to them.

Gaika, who is based in London, is renowned for testing the confines of black British music with high-concept imagery and futuristic beats as well as challenging issues around identity and society through his messages.

At Grittah’s Camp, he shared the stage with Blasto, Home Grown African, Kim of Diamonds and DJ Wayne.

“The show on Saturday was good. DJ Wayne started the vibe and then Kim, who was followed by Blasto and, then, Home Grown African. Gaika closed the show,” Nayar said.

Nayar further said Gaika and team indicated that the Malawi show was among the best of the Southern African tour which included places such as Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa.

Nayar said Gaika is expected to leave the country today.

The British Council, which has announced the re-launch of its arts programme, said last week that Gaika would have a number of opportunities to engage and collaborate with Malawian artists.

British Council Director, Reena Johl, said they were delighted to have Gaika in the country as they re-launch an arts programme in Malawi which is all about creating quality connections between creatives in the UK and across Southern Africa.