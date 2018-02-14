Malawi got talent and a lot of talented Malawians use their skills to entertain, inform & to educate and so is Nic Thindwa who is one those that uses talent they have to entertain.

Born Nicholas Thindwa, the youthful artist is a singer, rapper, songwriter & a business man. He was born in Nsanje but raised in Lilongwe where his interests in music grew at the very young age when he joined CCAP choir at the age of eight.

Nic started writing his own music when he joined Living Waters praise team. During the choir festivals he could perform them as a guest artist/rapper.

He moved to the UK in 2003 where he continued writing music. In 2007 he made his mark with a song called “Mutione” under the name N.I.C, the song was successful among the Malawian community in the UK.

The same year, he also released another song called “Muli Mphamvu”.

He chose not to relax on music releases so he continued the race and put out “Ndiwe Okongola” followed by “Zikomo”, “Osadandaula” and many others.

Nic Thindwa has shared the stage with popular Malawian artists like Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Maskal, Pop Dogg, Hazel Mark, Tay Grin, Langa Ndovie and many more.

His music targets all kinds of people regardless of age, religion or their social status in the society hence mixing gospel and urban secular music.

He has a debut album titled “Muli mphamvu” under the record label which he established in 2015 called Vitu Records.

His first 2018 single is titled “Boom Boom” ft Jerome and produced by popular Blantyre based Tricky Beats.

The song in general appreciate the beauty, the body & personality of a woman.

According to him, the song will also be performed on 24th of February 2018, at an invent comprising of Malawian artists in Manchester.

You can download his new song here>>>http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=8441

Source:MalawiMusicBlog