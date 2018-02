My pitch is very simple, I’m Jappie Mhango and I think I’m the right person to be Minister of Transport and Public Works, Malawi Parliament learnt this week. Mzimba South West legislator Khumbo Kachali, who is…

The post I am capable enough to be minister, says Mhango: ‘Ntwara project still on’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link