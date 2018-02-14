Veteran musician Lucius Banda has come out of the cocoon to apologise to his fans over cancelled Valentine’s show at Lingadzi inn in the capital Lilongwe.

Banda through Impakt Events Management organized Valentine’s show dubbed ‘The Valentine Day Special Show’, scheduled for today, February 14, 2018.

The show was organized to entertain lovebirds in the country with good Live music performance by Lucius Chiccio Banda.

As lovebirds were gearing up for the show by purchasing cloths with red and black colours signaling romance, a message announcing the cancellation of the show hits the social media.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to all people who were geared for the Valentine’s show which was supposed to take place tomorrow at Lingadzi inn. Due to some reasons beyound our control we are left with no choice but to cancel the show. Pepani pepani to all our respected fans,” wrote Banda on his official facebook page.

The post attracted mixed reactions with many people registering their concerns.

Sam Junior Banda wrote: “Mwatipweteka Phiri ife timafuna tibwere ndi achikondi.”

On his part Giftech Wailey said: “May be its becoz of political influence.”

Last year Banda invited Reggae Pop, lovers rock and R & B celebrated singer Judy Boucher to perform on Valentine’s Day.