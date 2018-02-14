Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died aged 65.

Tsvangirai who had reportedly been suffering from colon cancer died Wednesday in a South African hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) acting president Elias Mudzuri announced the death of the opposition leader on Twitter.

“As you are aware that our MDC T President, Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has not been feeling well for some time, it is sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and fighter for democracy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the party and the nation at this hour,” he said.

Tsvangirai who was a also a former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe founded the MDC in 2000.