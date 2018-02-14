The Gupta family`s house which are being accused of using their friendship with President Jacob Zuma to wield enormous political influence for their business interests has been raided by south Africa`s elite police unit in Johannesburg as investigation into so-called state capture continues.

The raid comes in as Zuma is facing increased pressure to resign, in part because of the links to the Gupta family.

Reports say, three people have so far been arrested with two other people expected to hand themselves in, according to south Africa`s police statement on the matter.

The particular investigation relates to the Estina dairy farm in the Free State, a project which was originally meant to help poor black farmers but from which the Gupta family are alleged to have pocketed millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Zuma is today expected to respond to the ruling African National Congress party’s decision to recall him from office more than a year before his second term officially ends.