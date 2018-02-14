Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that police are yet to trace Paramount Chief Kawinga’s attackers.

Paramount Chief Kawinga real name Maxwell Mataka was stabbed by unknown thugs last month at his headquarters in Machinga.

According to the police report made available to faceofmalawi reporter, the armed thugs also shot other people including Paramount Chief Kawinga’s son.

The criminals also went away with money amounting to MK1 million.

Speaking in an interview with the press, National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said police are yet to trace the thugs.

Kadadzera then urged well-wishers to feed them with information on the whereabouts of the said thugs.

Meanwhile Chief Kawinga is still in hospital.