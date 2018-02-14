



Tsangano Market, a popular farm produce outlet in Ntcheu, has been operating without toilets for five months, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has learnt.

Presenting a report during a market sanitation review meeting in Ntcheu on Monday, Tsangano Market chairperson Austin Chimkango said the market’s toilets are no longer in use because they are full.

“We had pit latrines that were constructed by the council but due to high population at the market, the toilets were filled in two months and have since been closed,” he said.

He appealed to the council to consider opening the new toilets that have just been constructed by Shire River Water Basin Project at the market.

Ntcheu District Hospital principal health education officer Rudolf Zinkanda-Banda described the situation as worrisome and pathetic.

“We need to treat this as an urgent matter considering that some parts of the country are experiencing cholera outbreak. Sanitation and hygiene matters need to be treated as an important issue,” he said.

District water development officer for Ntcheu, Onances Nyirenda said the council is aware of the problem and that it is working tirelessly to have it rectified.

“There are a number of issues that require us to intervene. The first issue is that of toilets and another issue is about the provision of potable water,” he said.

Ntcheu District Council acting director of public works Mathias Nundwe told the meeting that the council has asked Shire River Basin Project to do partial handovers of some of structures such as toilets that have been constructed in some markets in the district. n

The post Tsangano Market has no toilets appeared first on The Nation Online.





