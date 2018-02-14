South African president Jacob Zuma is today expected to respond to the ruling African National Congress party’s decision to recall him from office more than a year before his second term officially ends.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) decided late on Monday evening to sack Mr Zuma, who is accused of widespread corruption, after he refused to voluntarily resign. He was notified in writing of the decision by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, a close ally.

Mr Magashule told reporters in Johannesburg on Tuesday that although no specific deadline had been set for Mr Zuma to respond, he expected a swift reply. “I am sure the president will respond tomorrow,” he said.

He went on to say that while the NEC’s decision “was final, and cannot change”, the party remained open to negotiating with Mr Zuma.

Mr Zuma later said he would address the media at 10am (8am Irish time) on Wednesday.