



Be Forward Wanderers’ no-nonsense midfielder, Alfred Manyozo Junior, is said to be on the radar of the Democratic Republic of Congo side, AS Vita, following his relatively impressive display in Nomads’ 4-0 loss to the Kinshasa hosts on Sunday.

Manyozo confirmed that, after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League preliminary round first-leg game played at Omnisports Stade des Martyrs, Vita officials followed him to Beatrice Hotel, where the Nomads were based.

“Yes, they showed strong interest [in me] and they stormed our hotel where we discussed [a possible transfer], but l told them to also engage my club. We will see the way forward,” the Wanderers Vice Captain said.

He did not disclose the identity of the officials and whether they, indeed, approached him on Vita’s behalf. Vita were not available for a comment.

Despite the Nomads’ demolition, Manyozo was a marvel to watch as he stood firm in the middle of the park. His confidence on the ball and marking was brilliant.

Apart from Manyozo, other players who shone were midfielders Dan Kumwenda and Felix Zulu, who were introduced in the second-half.

Kumwenda’s long range shot hit the post in the 78th minute, while Zulu was brilliant in keeping the ball and making long runs.

However, probable man of the match for Nomads was goalkeeper, Richard Chipuwa, who made telling saves, especially in the second- half.

Wanderers Captain, Joseph Kamwendo, had a stint with another DRC club, TP Mazembe, a few years ago but returned home due to limited game-time. Luka Milanzi was also on the books of Mazembe’s junior team.

Wanderers were expected to resume training yesterday in readiness for the second-leg slated for next Wednesday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.





