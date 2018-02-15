



In the spirit of helping needy students who are on the verge of losing an opportunity to study medicine at the prestigious medical school, College of Medicine students under the College of Medicine Students Union (Comsu) have organised a gospel fundraising music show.

The show, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Sports Complex Hall in Blantyre from 1pm, will see artists such as Great Angels Choir, Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Miracle Chinga, Suffix and Steve Spesho, among others perform.

In an interview, Comsu President Fleckson Ngulinga said currently over 100 students at the institution have failed to register due to financial challenges.

“ The tuition fees were adjusted upwards. For continuing students, the fees were adjusted from K55 000 to K350 000 per semester while for first year students it was adjusted from K55 000 to K550 000 per semester,” he said.

Ngulinga added that apart from this, the food allowance the students used to receive was scrapped off as part of the cost sharing initiative that government introduced.

“So this has resulted in many students failing to raise the new amounts as you know that the majority of students are from poor backgrounds and from rural areas,” he said.

Ngulinga said as students union they have been receiving a lot of letters from member students asking for help, hence, the decision to try and raise funds for some of the needy students.

“On Saturday we will have an afternoon of fun while doing a noble cause of helping our fellow students whose future is on the verge of being doomed due to financial challenges,” he said.

Ngulinga said artists who will perform on the day will entertain the patrons to the best of their abilities.

He pointed out that they have selected a mixture of established and up-and-coming artists meaning there will be something for everyone, the young and the old.

The fundraiser, dubbed Umunthu Show, will see patrons paying K2 000 for a standard ticket.

Well-wishers, according to Ngulinga can also donate to the union’s special Standard Bank account named College of Medicine Students Union account number 0121259204400.

“We hope to raise at least K25 million which will cater for tuition fees for at least 40 needy students for one academic year,” said Ngulinga.

One of the artists earmarked to perform during the Umunthu Show, Suffix, real name Aubrey Ghambi, said as artists and also as citizens of Malawi, it is their responsibility to give back to the community and also to create opportunities for others.

“This show is important in such a way that people will be able to support needy students with tuition fees by coming to watch us perform for a good cause. We will give it our best,” said Ghambi who recently made history when he released a single titled Ghetto ndi Nyatwa featuring US-based gospel hip hop artist Sho Baraka.

